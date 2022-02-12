A Funeral mass was recently held in honour of late Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara who passed away in December 2021

The mass held for the 46-year-old movie star in Port Harcourt was attended by friends, family members and others familiar with the deceased

Photos emerged on social media as fans and others who couldn’t be present prayed for the Lord to comfort the actor’s family members

Friends and family members are gearing up to say the final goodbye to Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara, who left the world on December 15, 2021, after battling cancer.

The loved ones gathered at the Glorious Covenant church in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, for a funeral mass held in honour of the 46-year-old actor.

Photos emerge from funeral mass of Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara. Photo: @chiefblack/@lindaikejiblog

Photos from the ceremony surfaced on social media and some of Karibi’s family members were spotted as preachers shared the word of God.

Karibi’s wife, Yolanda, his parents, brothers and sisters among others were at the ceremony.

Check out photos as sighted online below:

Condolence messages pour in

chiomaing said:

"The worst thing to happen to any parent, may God console them & the rest of his family & may Karibi's soul find rest."

nnekybuike said:

"So sad ! Sleep on ! God pls may we never know the grave of our children ...Amen."

porsh_kelly said:

"Am tired of seeing young actors from Niger delta Dying all the time."

obeng.elizabeth said:

"The worst thing to happen to any parent is to be buried a son ..I pray the good Lord strengthen and comfort his parents, family and wife ..May his gentle soul Rest In Peace."

_heisvictor said:

"All my love and prayer to the wife and family...It is well."

saintsdaniels said:

"This life tho people are already forgetting about him Rip bro"

