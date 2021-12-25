Rising star Portable had the rare chance of meeting Davido one on one after his Flytime concert in Lagos

A video spotted online captured the moment he was led into Davido’s backstage lounge by show promoter Kogbagidi and Poco Lee

Portable was quick to prostrate after entering the room until Davido ordered him to stand up from his position

Another hilarious video captured the moment Portable quickly hid some dollar notes that he earned from the night

Rising star Portable made yet another appearance at a concert in Lagos and this time around he was at singer Davido’s show.

Interestingly, the young man managed to snag a one-on-one meet up with the 30BG crooner just before he left the venue of the concert.

Zazu crooner Portable meets Davido, Imade for first time. Photo: @kogbagidi

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng sighted a video online showing the moment Portable was led by international show promoter, Kogbagidi, and dancer Poco Lee, into Davido’s backstage lounge.

Upon seeing Davido, Portable took to his knees in a show of utmost respect for the music star before he was ordered to stand up.

He, however, was determined to remain humble as he prostrated completely for Davido while others in the room watched the exchange.

Check out a video below:

Portable quickly pockets his money

In a different video making the rounds, a background voice was heard asking Portable to show off the money earned from the night.

The singer reached for his pocket, showed for the hard currency notes and quickly tucked the cash back into his pocket for safekeeping.

Watch the funny moment below:

Reactions:

niceguynnamdi said:

"The real definition of detty December... Na portable get this December."

emmyreborn1 said:

"My guy nor wan hear story again oh."

love_dapson said:

"Omolomo no wan make dem rip am again ."

styled_by_tayohair1 said:

"Very soon now, gals will start posting portable (my crush my crush ) my crush kill u there."

kdrama_9jaddicts said:

"I’m just glad he escaped the trenches ."

Portable gushes as he shares stage with Olamide

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable, who became popular with his hit single, Zazu continues getting massive recognition from superstars in the game.

Portable shared the stage with Wizkid and Olamide during a recent concert in Lagos and was joyful over the experience.

Wizkid also rained cash on Portable as he performed the hit single, and Nigerians showered the rising star with lovely words.

Source: Legit.ng