Popular Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson better known as Buju has officially announced that he has changed his stage name

The music star made the announcement with a freestyle video that gave reasons for the unexpected name change

Buju urged his fans to now call him BNXN and Nigerians have reacted differently to the video he shared online

Ace music star, Buju has urged his fans that he will no longer bear the stage name as he announced a new one.

The Outside crooner shared a video of himself freestyling as he made the announcement on his social media pages.

Buju announces name change. Credit: @bujutoyourears

Source: Instagram

According to his announcement video, the name change became necessary after the singer was mistaken for another Jamaican singer known as Buju Banton.

He further mentioned the new name on the caption of the video:

"Its no longer “Buju” Call me “Benson” written as ‘BNXN’."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Buju's name change, some of them hailed his lyrical potency.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bobby_yung_m:

"Big fan you got here yur pen game is elite."

Officiallytosinjay:

"Good job bro, always on point."

Dheecodah_:

"I can’t diminish! ❤️ You bad, BNXN!"

Shotcallerdc:

"Baby Giant❤️ be giving me goose pimples with the flows."

Babarindefatiu029:

"Listening to feel like am hearing Burna boy."

Zackyszn:

"Bro idek anymore who goes harder if it’s you or Zino."

0v0305:

"Make dem no confuse your success with Buju Banton."

Faddonricchezza:

"Oya BENSON eyan WHITE LONDON."

Crazy_kevwe:

"My No 1. The word ain’t ready yet but we gonna give hits to em anyways."

Wizkid changes his name to Big Wiz

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that music superstar, Wizkid got members of the internet community talking after pulling a move that many did not anticipate from him.

The singer made a slight change to his official stage name on his Instagram bio section as he moved from Wizkid to Big Wiz

Several fans and followers of the singer who didn't see the name coming had different things to say about the development.

Source: Legit.ng