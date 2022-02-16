Popular Nigerian comedian and Buhari-lookalike, MC Tagwaye, and his identical twin brother recently had fans drooling

The handsome duo were spotted dancing together in a heartwarming video as they competed against each other

Both brothers wanted to know which of them was the better dancer but many fans were more surprised that the comedian had a twin

Popular Nigerian comedian, MC Tagwaye, had fans leaving interesting comments over his recent video with his identical twin brother.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Buhari-lookalike comedian posted a clip of himself and his identical twin brother dancing.

Both brothers moved to popular TikTok sound, Bad Man Looking Good in Dior by Ekene as they competed against each other.

Comedian MC Tagwaye wows fans as he dances with identical twin brother in viral video. Photos: @mc_tagwaye

MC Tagwaye and his brother looked very sharp in nice native outfits as they showed off their dance steps and let fans decide who the better dancer was.

In his caption, MC Tagwaye wrote:

“Who won? Choose your dance tutor today wisely.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Internet users react

Not long after the video was posted online, it went viral and internet users had a lot to say about it.

Many people were very surprised to discover that MC Tagwaye is a twin while others gushed over how good they looked beside each other.

Read some of their comments below:

Quetee____:

“Rich people dance.”

Tallyrubby:

“Tagwaye means TWIN in hausa.”

Amirabakare5:

“Can't imagine the mother's joy o. This is beautiful to watch talk more of owning them .”

Pattaya20kmtv:

“The fact that he Ibo trips me.”

Phunmite1:

“2 buhari I love his comedy sha.”

Phynilinscakes

“It's the softness of the dance for .”

Mynameisabigael:

“Softest dance ever.”

Divine_casuals:

“I LOVE identical twins ❤️❤️.”

Iamkinggeorge_:

“There’s two of him.”

Nice one.

MC Tagwaye shows off beautiful baby

Nigerian comedian, MC Tagwaye, has been ushered into the club of fathers as he recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl with his wife.

The comedian dropped an adorable video on his page where he unveiled his daughter's face as well as the process leading up to her birth.

The video showed some of the family members who came to celebrate with the new parents as well as adorable baby moments.

