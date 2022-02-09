Nigerian businessman Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money is making the big crossover into his 40s in just a matter of weeks.

The billionaire businessman who has warmed his way into the hearts of Nigerians took many by surprise after announcing the age he would be clocking.

Of course, the number comes as a shock to some of his followers and online observers as his Instagram page easily makes many assume that he is still a young man in his early thirties or mid-thirties perhaps.

Billionaire E-Money is one stylish young man. Photo: @iam_emoney1

E-Money is known to make stylish appearances in his pictures and it is almost impossible to catch him on a bad fashion day.

The business mogul keeps it classy by rocking designer casual fits that easily places him in the league of the young and hip millennials.

Even on days when he chooses to rock native attires, E-Money appears to have mastered a way with styles that help him look youthful yet respectable.

The philanthropist has also been blessed with a body that doesn’t betray him and present him as a middle-aged man at first glance.

As he prepares to celebrate his big 40, Legit.ng compiled some nice pictures of the celebrant that makes people doubt his age. Check them out below:

1. It's the designer shirt for us!

The billionaire keeps it simple in this embellished round neck and pairs it along with black jeans and blue-coloured kicks. Nice!

2. Daddy got swag

In this family photo, the billionaire can easily pass as a maternal or paternal uncle of his kids. Can you spot his pose too? Cool stuff.

3. This photo is hard!

What's not to love about this entire getup? The beret, gold necklace, designer bag and spiky shoes are all screaming "I'm not your regular middle-aged man!"

4. The cool brothers

E-Money strikes a pose with brother, Kcee, and there's no denying that they have a youthful gene circulating in their family.

5. Can't miss that red bottom!

The socialite drips hard in this picture where he's spotted chilling on a private boat. Definitely gives 20-plus vibes.

6. Zaddy with class

Even an agbada-styled outfit is not enough to relegate E-Money into the folds of a middle-aged man. He retains his youthful looks in this fit.

7. Daddy and mummy serving couple goals

Think E-Money is the only one who looks younger than his age? This photo of the billionaire and his wife will definitely give you a rethink.

Luck and good genes are not the only thing doing it for E-Money. The business mogul also keeps to a healthy lifestyle which helps him stay in good shape.

Congratulations to him as the big 40 approaches!

E-Money rolls out invites for his two-day birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that E-Money has started preparations for his 40th birthday party which is just weeks away.

The socialite took to Instagram with a video showing the exclusive invite package to be given to those who are coming to celebrate with him.

A bottle of expensive Johnnie Walker drink specially customized for the 40th birthday is also to accompany the invite.

