Billionaire businessman, E-Money, is already gearing up for his 40th birthday party which is just weeks away

The socialite took to Instagram with a video showing the exclusive invite package to be given to those who are coming to celebrate with him

A bottle of expensive Johnnie Walker drink specially customized for the 40th birthday is also to accompany the invite

Popular businessman, E-Money, has taken to social media with a fresh update as he counts down to his 40th birthday celebration.

The billionaire shared a video on Instagram showing the invites to be rolled out to guests for the birthday bash slated for the 18th and 19th days of February.

E-Money’s birthday package comes with a card invite carefully placed in a special box and a customized carrier bag.

Guests who get the invites are also expected to receive a specially customized bottle of Johnnie Walker drink.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the celebrant wrote:

"I am 90% ready for my 40th birthday party. Lagos It’s about to get lit 18th & 19th."

Congratulatory messages pour in

the_real_linda08 said:

"Road to the big 40... can't wait to celebrate you ❤"

obi_cubana said:

"Saturday 19th feb….. e no go easy sha!!! Nwataanayoeze @40!!!."

wilfreddcollex said:

"Happy birthday in advance big daddy."

mon_amour_dominica said:

"Ogini? See enjoyment ❤️❤️❤️❤️God is always with you jaree."

henryiyke1 said:

"Jajajajajaja 19th is the day over is over ezigbo odogwu nwannem anayo eze."

samchukx said:

"In massive addy Chief Nwatanayoeze. Eze ome ogo 1 of Igboland God’s blessings and protection forever Onye eze."

