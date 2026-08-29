Nigerian solar installer mister6_solar posted a TikTok video explaining the true power demands of running a phone charging business

He demonstrated that 16 power banks and 9 phones running simultaneously can draw around 300 watts of electricity

The installer warned that tubular batteries are unsuitable for high-load phone charging setups and that lithium batteries with enough solar panels are the right choice

A Nigerian solar installer has sparked a lively conversation online after posting a video breaking down the energy demands of running a phone charging business, warning entrepreneurs that cutting corners on their solar setup could cost them dearly.

A man, who installs solar systems professionally, filmed the walkthrough inside what appeared to be a working phone charging shop on 3 August. Pointing at the inverter display and the rows of devices plugged in around him, he made a case that most people drastically underestimate how much power a phone charging business actually pulls.

The man says tubular batteries are not meant for charging business. Photo source: @mister6_solar

Source: TikTok

Why Tubular Batteries Will Let You Down

With 16 power banks and 9 phones connected at once in the demonstration, the load on his system had already climbed to roughly 300 watts.

He (@mister6_solar) noted that his current battery capacity of 1.2 kilowatt-hours would drain within four hours under that kind of load, and that was without the numbers scaling up further.

His core message centred on one common mistake: using tubular batteries to power a charging business. He argued that tubular batteries simply cannot handle the sustained, heavy draw that comes with charging dozens of devices at once.

For anyone running a serious operation with 20 to 30 power banks and a large number of phones, he insisted lithium batteries were not optional. He also emphasised that adequate solar panels were just as important, since a weak panel setup would leave a lithium battery undercharged and the business unable to operate through the day.

"Phone charging no be tubular battery mate," he said plainly, making clear that this was the kind of mistake that would quietly run a business into the ground.

Watch the full breakdown of how much power a phone charging business consumes:

Phone Charging Business Owners Weigh In

The video drew responses from people already running similar operations, many of whom shared their own setups and questions.

@UP TO GOD said:

"I charge up to hundred power bank and alot of phones daily, what size of inverter and lithium battery can I use?"

@Cornelius Ebuka said:

"At full load,the items in my own draws 6 amps of current. That's almost 1.5kw. 50 power banks and about 100 phones at once. That's two AC. I still laugh at people who underestimate phone charging business."

@ALEEM said:

"In my shop i have 6kwh battery with 2.5kva inverter and another 4kwh 2kva non hybrid inverter for my phone charging business bcus phone charging consum alot of energy"

@Jinom said:

"If your system no strong Avoid power banks."

Man gets iTel power tank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Abuja-based Nigerian content creator made a TikTok video in which he broke down every kobo he spent putting together a solar-powered backup system for his home, arriving at a total of ₦609,000.

He said that the amount covered the workmanship he paid both his electrician who separated his heavy load connections and the solar installer.

Source: Legit.ng