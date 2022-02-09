BBNaija lovebirds BamBam and Teddy A have stirred sweet reactions among their fans after revealing that their second child is on the way

The BBNaija stars made the heart-melting revelation in an episode of their reality show that has now gone viral on social media

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the two from fans who have followed their love story since their days in the BBNaija house

It is indeed a moment of jubilation for fans and supporters of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Bambam and Teddy A.

The husband and wife caused a frenzy on social media after an episode of their reality show made its way to the internet.

Excitement as Bambam and Teddy reveal they are expecting their second child. Photo: @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

In the episode, Teddy A casually revealed that he and his wife are expecting their second child together.

Teddy A made the disclosure during a confessional that followed the scene where he had asked a gym instructor to go easy on his wife. According to him, they are expecting a baby boy.

Another portion of the video captured Bambam reacting to her husband’s revelation and pointing out how protective he has been of her.

Watch the clip below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

mc_cartooncfr wrote:

"My sweethearts❤️❤️. Never disappointing at all."

itskikelove said:

"My bamteddy I don’t Stan nonsense much love."

nkanikitchen1 said:

"Awww this is a lovely news . Congratulations to them."

debbiqueen_tees said:

"Hheehhh these two!! I just seeing them, e dey steady sweet me ."

thephenomenal_girl said:

"Awwwn congratulations mehn. Love to see it."

sandylopezgifts_souvenirs said:

"Awwwn..such great news. Congratulations to them."

