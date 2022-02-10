Entertainer DJ ECool and his siblings recently moved their mum to tears when she sighted her early Valentine's day gift

In a video shared on his page, the celebrity DJ showed the moment his mum got her keys as his siblings cheered on

The old woman who was both shocked and surprised could not believe it despite the fact that she had the car key in her hand

Valentine's day is fast approaching but it is not just made for lovers and partners, even parents deserve to be shown love.

Celebrity disc jockey, DJ Ecool recently took to his Instagram page with a heartwarming video of his mum setting her eyes on her early Valentine gift.

DJ Ecool and siblings buy mum valentine gift Photo credit: @ecoolofficial

Source: Instagram

According to Ecool, he and his siblings came together to buy their mum a brand new car.

The DJ's mum could not believe her eyes as she held the key and could not stop herself from breaking down out of joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"We love you mom! ❤️❤️ Early Valentines gift! cc: @jrpimping @queenteddy @eddievoom @kennyvocals."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

chinonsoarubayi:

"Congratulations mama this is amazing @queenteddy @jrpimping nice one guys "

femilawson_:

"This was cute, love your mother’s while they here❤️❤️"

sholebrown20:

"She was crying every mother deserves to be gifted men they have pass through allot just to make sure there kid are successful god bless every mother out there ❤️‍"

iyaduduke:

"Awwww you guys!!! She deserves Well done aunty."

official_ikechukwu:

" e is really cool "

pagebyu_snelregisterednurse:

"Congratulations to her "

deeladols:

"She deserves it... good job guys."

DJ Ecool welcomes first child

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Ecool, witnessed a life-changing moment and he took to social media to share the experience with his fans and followers.

The entertainer on his Instastory recounted his experience after witnessing the birth of his first child.

The celebrity DJ in an Instastory post explained that he used to think he was a man but he had a complete change of thought after he joined his woman in the delivery room.

According to him, being in the delivery room is the only true rite of passage into manhood.

Source: Legit.ng