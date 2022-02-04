Singer 9ice and his wife, Sunkami Ajala, are more than thankful at the moment following the birth of their second child

The singer flooded his Instagram page with adorable photos as he celebrated his woman and promised to love her forever

The new mum equally shared her baby bump photos on Instagram as she extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the almighty

Fans, colleagues and other well-wishers flooded the Instagram pages of the celebrity couple with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for singer 9ice and his wife, Sunkanmi Ajala, as they welcomed another member into their family.

The singer made the announcement of their second child in a post shared on his official Instagram page.

9ice and wife welcome their second child. Photo: @9iceofficial/@aceofchild

Source: Instagram

9ice used the opportunity to point out how much he cherishes his family and how he intends to love his wife faithfully and forever.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Just know that my love for you will last forever. Youth and beauty will fade, but my promise will stand because I cannot find any other who could fill in the spot you created in my heart, in my life. I love you faithfully and endlessly."

See his posts below:

Also taking to Instagram, the new mother pointed out how the lord has been good to her family since the previous year.

She expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to God for the new addition to her family. Sunkami’s post read in part:

"Thank you Lord for this new addition to our family. Just know baby Myla that you were wished for , longed for, prayed for, and will be forever loved."

See her posts below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

depersonalshopper said:

"Yaaaaaaaay!!!!! Our baby is here."

itsjustolaa said:

"Congratulations to the Family ."

yetundebakare said:

"Congratulations Family ❤️❤️❤️ God bless you."

kehindeoniru said:

"Congrats my darling Suki. May God bless@you dear ❤️."

itsbriannakabirah said:

"Aww congratulations you look amazing."

Comedian AY Makun and wife welcome second child

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Ayo Makun and his wife, Mabel welcomed their second baby together.

The celebrity couple waited for 13 years before becoming parents again and the comedian has expressed his satisfaction over the latest addition.

AY shared a lovely video of his wife and new baby girl in the hospital in the US as he presented them with lovely balloons, flowers, and teddy bear gifts.

Source: Legit.ng