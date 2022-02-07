Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil, has left internet users amused after a new video went viral

In the video, Jamil saw the ram Tiwa Savage got ahead for her birthday party at the beach to make suya with

When Jamil saw the ram, he asked his mother if it was their new pet and internet users have reacted

Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil’s recent exchange in a viral video has left internet users amused.

In the trending clip, Tiwa Savage showed her son a ram tied outside their gate to be used for her beach party later in the day.

After seeing the ram, Jamil wanted to know if it was their new pet. His question so much amused the singer that she burst into laughter.

Tiwa Savage's son Jamil asks if ram meant for mother's birthday is their new pet. Photos: @officialjamilbaloogun, Tiwa Savage

Source: UGC

Tiwa later explained things to her son and told him that it wasn’t a pet because the animal was going to be made into suya and pepper soup.

Jamil was however unhappy about the information and told his mother that he didn’t want suya because he didn’t want them to kill the ram.

Tiwa’s explanation on how delicious the pepper soup and suya will be fell on deaf ears for Jamil.

See the video below:

Internet users react

A number of internet users were amused by Jamil’s reaction. Many of them spoke on how innocent children can be.

Read some of their comments below:

Iyenoma.xo:

“Children are so innocent ❤️.”

Itz__yeesha:

“Such an innocent soul he said I don’t want to kill it .”

Kimjewel20:

“It gonna be delicious .”

Tygar_:

“We’re going to eat it? But I don’t wanna.”

_Blue__ways_:

“Pet yes to pet your stomach hahah.”

Callmeduch:

“ ajebo say new pet.”

Anikecrown_:

“New pet bawo...Jamil .”

Interesting.

Tacha makes it rain bundles of cash at Tiwa Savage’s 42nd birthday party

Top Nigerian female music star, Tiwa Savage’s 42nd birthday was a memorable occasion that had fans buzzing on social media.

The music star turned the new age on February 5, 2022, and revealed online that she would be having a bash later in the day at a lounge.

Some of the stars who graced the occasion includes comedian Bovi, actress and DJ, Ms DSF, BBNaija star, Tacha, Lola Oj, to name a few.

Videos from the party soon made the rounds online and Tacha made headlines after her money rain at the party.

The reality star was seen spraying bundles and more bundles of crisp N500 notes on Tiwa Savage.

Source: Legit.ng