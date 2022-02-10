BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa, has shared one of her firsts on social media to the joy of her online fans

The reality star and entrepreneur posted a video of herself getting off a popular Nigerian bike called ‘okada’

An online user however noted that she did it wrong and proceeded to correct her, Uriel then replied

BBNaija star, Uriel, recently got fans buzzing after she shared the special moment of her first time on a commercial bike called ‘okada’ with them.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the reality star posted a video of herself getting off the okada while rocking a pair of high heeled shoes and also pulling a travelling bag.

After alighting from the bike, Uriel then did a squat pose before taking a short walk.

BBN's Uriel shares video as she climbs 'okada' for the first time.

Source: Instagram



Internet user correct her

Soon after the reality star posted her video, many fans dropped amusing or encouraging comments. One fan however noted that Uriel got off the bike the wrong way and proceeded to correct her.

To that, the reality star replied that it was her first time and it happened that way because she was making a video.



Fan teaches Uriel the right way to get off an okada, she reacts.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to their exchange, claim Uriel is lying

Throwbacknaijatv:

“Maybe true sha, i don't know her personally to disagree ❤️.”

Goodgod9670:

“Na why buhari be our president, una too Dey lie.”

Realtalkwithlayo:

“Why una feel say everybody Dey lie sefthis lady in question no grow up for Nigeria, she’s one celebrity that is so down to earth, Uriel no Dey form wetin she no be make una rest.”

Tbchairstore:

“Uriel abeg take am easy but wait shey e get right side to take come down from bike?.”

Yo.landa.xx:

“Ehen ehen what na happen ♀️they’d be usin style to show off.”

Bambidiamond:

“But na sharp advice be that ohh. That exhaust dey pain oh.”

Posh_racheal:

“Me too my first time on a bike was yesterday I almost died.”

Son_of_ese:

“Oh wow this is also my first time on Earth.”

Interesting.

Funke Akindele 'jumps' Okada to avoid Lagos traffic

Popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, had members of the online community buzzing after sharing an interesting video online.

The veteran movie star took to her page to share a video of herself taking a local means of transport popularly called ‘okada’ in Nigeria.

Funke was seen aboard the bike but not without camouflaging her looks with a black bucket hat and a matching nose mask.

The popular actress who seemed very excited to be transporting herself that way explained in the video that she was trying to avoid the traffic in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng