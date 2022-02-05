Former Nollywood sweethearts, Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun, have clocked a new age on February 5, 2022

Both stars dazzled on their different social media pages with birthday photos to mark the occasion

Numerous celebrities and fans also congratulated the former couple on social media as they marked their new ages

Popular Nollywood celebrities and former couple, Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun, have turned a year older on February 5, 2022.

The movie stars who used to be married for many years before parting ways had fans convinced that they were a match made in heaven seeing as they have the say birthday.

Actor Saidi Balogun and ex-wife Faithia mark birthday. Photos: @faithiawilliams, @saidibalogun

Faithia and Saidi’s birthdays drew attention on social media, just like in previous years as fans made sure to celebrate them either individually or separately.

Faithia celebrates with gorgeous photos

This Nollywood actress wowed fans with her lovely birthday photos that were posted on social media. Faithia shared lovely photos where she rocked different outfits as fans and colleagues celebrated her.

Saidi Balogun looks sharp in birthday snaps

Just like his ex-wife, this filmmaker also posted birthday photos online to mark his 55th birthday. He looked dapper as he rocked a white agbada paired with a white cap and shoes.

Fans celebrate former celebrity couple

Legit.ng has gathered some birthday messages from fans of the ex-couple. Read some of them below:

Ajamu68:

“The only divorced married couple...They are still married in the mind of Nigerians forever.”

Charity.steven.10441:

“Happy Birthday To Them Sir/Ma .”

Tundeolaogun:

“These two would have been the best couple in Nollyhood. Love them both . HBD.”

Bunmola777:

“Just like Stella Damasus will always be Stella Damascus to Nigerians these two will always be married to every Nigerian no matter what they say do .”

Wandycally:

“Wait first ! Dem no Dey together again oo. Sha no marry your birthday mate.”

Salaudeen_001:

“They be twins?”

Ife_agnes:

“Are they birthday mates? wow happy birthday to them.”

