An old man gave people much to talk about as he danced energetically to You Want to Bam Bam song

As he vibed to the music, he moved his waist so much that his stomach bounced repeatedly in a short video

Many Instagram users said that the man's serious face, while he was dancing, was the humour in it for them

A white man owned his big belly as he rocked it to Goya Menor and Nektunez's Ameno Amapiano (You Want to BamBam). He made many people laugh.

While dancing in a video, the man rolled his waist in a way that hilariously made his big stomach bounce.

The man's dance got people laughing hard. Photo source: @judahjudah317

Such a funny man

The bespectacled man maintained a serious face during his performance. His mien made the whole show funnier.

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video said the man has also caught the trending music bug.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions it got when it was reshared by Tunde Ednut below:

@goya_menor said:

"Lol This one fit break person waist."

ola_mario1 said:

"Clients wey you run check for."

jacquelinewabara_pr said:

"Why aren't the women asking for his handle."

adusky1 said:

"Is d bouncing tummy for me."

casmir_paul said:

"For this life make urself happy oo cos e get why."

nwanyiomanwuneka said:

"I want to chill with zaddy."

benwise_mario said:

"Somebody’s sugar daddy."

Source: Legit.ng