Popular Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has called the attention of fans to things that are overpriced in Nigeria

According to the film star, properties and wigs are two of the most overpriced things in the country

Jemima’s post raised a series of mixed reactions with her numerous fans either agreeing or disagreeing with her take

Popular Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has taken to social media to lament about things that are highly priced in the country.

In a post shared on her Twitter page, the movie star complained about how properties and wigs are overpriced.

Actress Jemima Osunde laments about high cost of wigs and properties in Nigeria. Photos: @jemimaosunde

Source: Instagram

According to her, the prices of these two things are extremely high. She wrote:

“Two extremely overpriced things in Nigeria….. property and wigs.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her tweet below:

Mixed reactions from fans

While a majority of people agreed with the actress’ rant, some of them had their reservations and explained why. Read some of their comments below:

Dclothingsplug:

"Property sef I say we fit manage but which one is wigs of 950k naa investment too??"

Officialblessingk:

"When una dey try to outshine each other, why wig no go cost. You go see hair #500k Hia! Some dey even put price in $€£."

Mz_quakers:

" and made in Nigeria brands. Everything is luxury this and luxury that!"

Pepepretti_herself:

"Everything is overpriced in Nigeria Including “Cameroon pepper"."

Officialjovialmum:

"Some wigs dey even compete with land self."

Itzadorable:

"Aunty kuku cut your hair like me ,I Kant coman kee myself by myself."

Julietmalu:

"See me carrying someone's bride price on the head that couldn't cram 36 states and capital in school."

Interesting.

Mercy Eke calls on God after buying 5 expensive hairs

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke seems tired of having to buy expensive things as she has declared she needs help from God in a video she shared.

Mercy who is known for living an expensive lifestyle on social media flaunted her collection of expensive hairs on her Instagram story and declared that she is tired of expensive addictions.

She captioned the story as:

"Who buys 5 hairs at a spot: God deliver me from shopping oooo."

Source: Legit.ng