BBNaija star, Mercy Eke seemed tired of spending heaving on expensive things as he appealed to God in a new video

The reality star flaunted her new collection of 5 expensive hairs and begged God to save her from money swallowing additions

Fans have reacted to the shot video of the hair she posted

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke seems tired of having to buy expensive things as she has declared she needs help from God in a new video she shared.

Mercy Eke buys 5 expensive hairs. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Mercy who is known for living an expensive lifestyle on social media flaunted her new collection of expensive hairs on her Instagram story and declared that she is tired of expensive addictions.

She captioned the story as:

"Who buys 5 hairs at a spot: God deliver me from shopping oooo."

See the hairs below:

Fans reactions

Fans have lashed out at Mercy over the video she posted and her constant show off of wealth.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Maryjanetheplug:

"Na why ike run,"

Hyra_stitches:

"Enjoy your money in peace and stop oppressing the weak hearts."

Goody_whyte:

"How brand ambassador go dey buy hair."

Claire__apparel:

"I think there's someone mercy is trying so hard to impress Cox I honestly don't get it."

Official_bobby_fredrick:

"Thank God she didn't speak in the video , her English can give u high blood pressure listening to it."

Dass_baby:

"You have to have your Afang soup, she was like No i want the Pepper soup, I’m like nahh you don’t do that, that’s not how we roll in this lagos."

Luchyclaire30:

"Let's hear word madam . Owerri girls no de brag like this."

Source: Legit.ng