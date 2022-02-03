US-based Nigerian singer Lamboginny has inspired members of the online community with his grass-to-grace story

The singer shared a photo of himself posing in his recently purchased home as he recounted the days of struggling back when he resided in Lagos, Nigeria

The post inspired his fans and followers and many were seen in the comment section with different reactions to his story

Bad times do not last forever and this is exactly what US-based Nigerian singer, Lamboginny, has made many understand in a post shared on his Instagram page.

The entertainer was spotted posing in his recently purchased home and he had some words to share in the caption.

Singer Lamboginny shared his grass-to-grace story with a photo of him posing in his crib. Photo: @lamboginny

Lamboginny recounted living in a mud house in Igando before his family moved into a ‘face me I face you’ house in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

He equally mentioned how he had to squat at a friend’s place for seven years before he could finally afford a one-room apartment.

The singer wrote:

"I grew up in a Mudhouse with my grandparents in Igando, Lagos. We later moved into a “face me I face you” house in Ikotun. Squatted with friends for 7yrs and later got a one-bedroom apartment. I used to walk to the studio cos I was so broke and couldn’t afford transportation."

In a different portion of the post, Lamboginny noted that he went through most of life’s challenges with a smile on his face. According to him, he was inspired to share the post after waking up and feeling grateful for how far he has come in life.

See his post below:

Reactions

omojuwa said:

"A toast to more progress."

marcusowolabi said:

"Life is not a race my brother, it’s a journey to be savored step by step. I’m super proud of you."

akiinshuga said:

"You were resilient. God is with you brov. Love you plenty."

lolaomotayo_okoye said:

"This loft is everything and you deserve this beautiful home shared with your gorgeous wife and more. Bless up aburo mi"

segalink said:

"My next event is going to be in your sitting room. Cheers Distinguished."

ayo_olla said:

"And in the midst of it all, this man was still putting roofs over strangers’ heads, making sure people he barely even knew made it out of hospitals debt free, innocent people released from prison!!! A TRUE HERO!!"

