A young Nigerian, Toheeb, who lost his teeth in an accident has got his bright smile restored to him

Tunde Onakoya and his Chess in the Slum team took him to a dentist and his missing teeth were replaced

Sharing the transformation photo of Toheeb on Twitter, many Nigerians took to his comment section and praised him

The organiser of Chess in the Slum initiative, Tunde Onakoya, has again changed the life of a young boy who he met under the Oshodi bridge.

In a Twitter post, the man revealed that he met Toheeb when he was organising a chess competition. When he asked the boy to smile for the camera, he became insecure because of his missing frontal teeth.

The young boy now has a bright smile. Photo source: @Tunde_OD

He brought his smile back

Toheeb lost them in a bus accident. Tunde and his team took him to a dentist and they got his teeth fixed. A transformation photo shared online showed the boy with a beautiful smile.

Nigerians who reacted to his post praised the Chess in the Slum organiser for his kindness in changing Toheeb’s life.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the tweet has over 40,000 likes with hundreds of comments. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

Prayers poured in for Tunde

@funkiest_sholz said:

"Wow I just love this guy."

@_Dammiey said:

"God bless you and your smile and happiness will never be taken away from you."

@ayam_tonielee said:

"For every smile that you make Tunde, and for every heart you warm with your kindness ...May the good lord bless you."

@MistaChika said:

"Well done boss... You are doing something worth talking about."

@JoBeTa4 said:

"And a beautiful smile too. Bravo! Thank you Sir."

@happinessuahomo said:

"Tears in my eyes right now because I can totally relate to his previous insecurities. Thank you so much for putting that beautiful smile on his face."

How Tunde helped another Nigerian

Meanwhile, Legitng earlier reported that a kind Nigerian man, Dayo, volunteered for days to help Chess in Slum initiative when they were having a programme for the homeless under the Oshodi bridge.

During those days, Dayo stopped working because he was passionate about helping people. Due to the fact that he was absent from work, his boss sacked him and he lost his job as a bus conductor.

As a way to reward him, the initiative's head crowd-funded and bought him his own mini-bus worth N1.5m.

Source: Legit.ng