Prince Harry and Megan Markle have joined other celebs in asking Spotify to do away with misinformation about COVID-19 shared on the platform

The two are worried about the consequences that might arise and asked for changes to be made

The Duke and Duchess are some of the celebrities who are unhappy with Joe Rogan's controversial podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their concerns regarding the numerous sources of misinformation related to COVID-19 arising on streaming platform Spotify.

The couple has joined many personalities who have put pressure on the streaming service, with Joe Rogan's controversial podcast being targeted.

According to CNN, this is not the first time they have shared their concern, as they also notified the platform in April 2021, asking them to pull down the lies.

Through a spokesperson from their Archewell Foundation, they expressed their "too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation", asking for changes that will help address the public health crisis.

The statement did not mention Rogan's show but added that the Duke and Duchess were committed to continuing their work with Spotify.

Harry and Meghan announced an exclusive deal with Spotify in December 2020 and are said to be one of the most notable audio personalities on the platform.

With a multi-year partnership, they are tasked with producing and hosting shows on the platform that help build communities.

Spotify respond to requests

After many artistes vowed to leave the service if the misinformation was not addressed, Spotify responded with rules to cover the access of information.

According to CNN, the platform said it will add a content advisory to any show that has information on COVID-19.

This will direct listeners to a hub that includes trusted sources, and the company will also post its long-standing Platform Rules.

Harry asks for police security

A few days ago, Legit.ng reported that Harry threatened to take legal action against the British government if it did not provide security for him and his family while in the UK.

According to Page Six, the Prince - who stepped away from his royal duties, said in a statement that his family is unsafe in England.

Per his statement, Harry even offered to pay for the security, just like he does for the private detail he hires when he travels to his motherland.

His lawyers claimed in the statement that more protection was needed during his stay as his family has been subjected to well-documented threats.

