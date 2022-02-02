Nigerian reality star, Mercy Eke, has also reacted to the news of international singer, Rihanna’s pregnancy

The BBNaija winner took to her Twitter page to gush over the good news in an emotional manner

Mercy admitted that she was close to tears over the news and expressed her longing to also experience pregnancy

Nigerian celebrity, Mercy Eke, has joined her colleagues to react to the pregnancy of music star, Rihanna.

Rihanna confirmed the rumours that had gone on for months about her pregnancy after she unveiled her baby bump on January 31, 2022.

Mercy Eke gets emotional over Rihanna's pregnancy. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @diggzy / Shutterstock

Source: Instagram

The revelation sparked a massive reaction on social media with numerous people all over the world celebrating with the singer.

BBNaija star, Mercy was not left out as she took to her Twitter page to gush over the news.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mercy reposted a photo of Rihanna’s baby bump and explained that the news made her close to tears. Not stopping there, the BBN winner also admitted that she really wants to experience pregnancy but at the right time.

She wrote:

“I feel like crying I really wanna experience this at the right time❤️.”

See her tweet below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Mercy’s post. Read some of them below:

Interesting.

Celebs sympathize with Don Jazzy as he reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, has now spoken up after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy for her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky.

The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.

Not stopping there, Don Jazzy accompanied it with a short caption that explained his state of mind. He simply wrote:

“It is finished. ♂️.”

Seyi Shay says she knew of Rihanna's pregnancy since last year

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay joined fans across the world celebrating the pregnancy announcement of international superstar Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

However, Seyi’s congratulatory message managed to draw unwanted attention from social media users as many clamped down on her.

In the post shared via Twitter, the singer had submitted that she knew of Rihanna’s pregnancy since the previous year.

The post from the singer didn’t go down well with netizens on the social media platform. Many took to her comment section letting her know that the extra piece of information was not necessary.

Source: Legit.ng