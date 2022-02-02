Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya, has joined many others who congratulated music star, Rihanna, on her pregnancy

The Diamonds crooner finally confirmed the news that she was with child after unveiling her baby bump on January 31

Timaya shared a throwback photo of himself with Rihanna as he celebrated with her on the good news

Popular Nigerian dancehall singer, Timaya, has now congratulated Barbadian singer, Rihanna, on her pregnancy.

Recall that Rihanna finally confirmed the rumours that she was pregnant after she unveiled her baby bump in trending photos on January 31, 2022.

Timaya congratulates Rihanna on her pregnancy. Photos: @timayatimaya, @diggzy / Shutterstock

Source: Twitter

Taking to his Twitter page, Timaya posted a photo of Rihanna’s baby bump alongside another photo of himself with the international music star and fashion mogul.

The Nigerian star then accompanied the snaps with a caption where he congratulated Rihanna.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He wrote:

“Congrats @rihanna, keep shining like the Diamond that you’ve always been.”

See his post below:

Nigerians on social media react

Timaya’s congratulatory post to Rihanna drew a lot of interesting reactions from Nigerians. Many of them questioned why he was celebrating an unmarried pregnant lady. Read some of their comments below:

Interesting.

Celebs sympathize with Don Jazzy as he reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, has now spoken up after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy for her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky.

The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.

Not stopping there, Don Jazzy accompanied it with a short caption that explained his state of mind. He simply wrote:

“It is finished. ♂️.”

Seyi Shay says she knew of Rihanna's pregnancy since last year

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay joined fans across the world celebrating the pregnancy announcement of international superstar Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

However, Seyi’s congratulatory message managed to draw unwanted attention from social media users as many clamped down on her.

In the post shared via Twitter, the singer had submitted that she knew of Rihanna’s pregnancy since the previous year.

The post from the singer didn’t go down well with netizens on the social media platform. Many took to her comment section letting her know that the extra piece of information was not necessary.

Source: Legit.ng