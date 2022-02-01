Singer Seyi Shay has sparked reactions on social media with her congratulatory message to international superstar Rihanna

Seyi took to her Twitter page with a congratulatory message and added that she knew of the pregnancy since the previous year

The extra piece of information riled up social media users with many taking to her comment section to express their reservations

Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has joined fans across the world who have celebrated the pregnancy announcement of international superstar Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

However, Seyi’s congratulatory message managed to draw unwanted attention from social media users as many clamped down on her.

In the post shared via Twitter, the singer had submitted that she knew of Rihanna’s pregnancy since the previous year.

In her words:

"Big Congratulations to @rihanna. This is the best news I’ve heard this year (but knew since last year) …"

See her tweet below:

Reactions

The post from the singer didn’t go down well with netizens on the social media platform. Many took to her comment section letting her know that the extra piece of information was not necessary.

Read some comments sighted below:

@Aarjhibhorlar1 said:

"WHO ASK YOUUUUUU??"

@ExpertGist said:

"Just like we all know you're currently pregnant but we're minding our business cos you'll announce it yourself like Rihanna."

@iykedave11 said:

"Famzing at its topest level you even add emoji of tears. Make una Dey calm down small small nawh."

@iamsotibo said:

"Omini knowest who ask you ni."

@UniqueFeranmii said:

"Congratulations on your previous knowledge."

@PrinceMohFahad wrote:

"What's the moral lesson from this tweet Rihanna step sister? Always be the first to know something?"

Seyi Shay flaunts baby bump in video, many congratulate her

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that singer Seyi Shay stirred sweet and emotional reactions from her fans and colleagues in the online community.

The music star was spotted dancing in a video post but she also appeared to be showing off a growing baby bump.

Even if she didn’t say anything, many flooded the comment section of Seyi’s post with congratulatory messages.

