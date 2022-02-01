Skit maker Potoski has taken to social media to extend his sincere gratitude and appreciation to top music executive Don Jazzy

The young boy recently relocated to the UK and he shared a screenshot of the deep words of advice that Don Jazzy offered to him in the DM

The skit maker equally thanked Don Jazzy for reposting his video on his Instagram page and the kind words

Music executive Don Jazzy continues to wax strong in his efforts to promote young and upcoming stars in the entertainment industry.

This time around, the Mavin boss left young skit maker, Potoski, in a completely happy state after sharing the young man’s video on his Instagram page.

Don Jazzy shares words of advice for young skit maker who just landed in UK. Photo: @donjazzy/@iam_potoski

See below:

Don't forget your humble beginnings

However, that was not all Don Jazzy had for the young man. The producer equally slid into Potoski’s DM and offered him some fatherly advice.

Apparently, the skit maker has relocated to the UK and Don Jazzy urged him to tread carefully in his new journey.

The entertainer urged Potoski not to forget his humble beginnings and shouldn't be carried away by the quick cash that comes from getting involved in shady deals.

He equally urged the young man to be respectful of women while praying that God will be with him throughout the journey.

See screenshot below:

Potoski thanks Don Jazzy

A grateful Potoski couldn’t help but share a thank-you video on his Instagram page as he appreciated the top music boss.

See his post below:

