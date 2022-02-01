Since female music superstar, Rihanna announced her pregnancy for American rapper, AS$P Rockey, the social media in Nigeria has been awash of Don Jazzy's name calling

Known over the years for his public declaration of love for Rihanna, Don Jazzy has been a subject of countless funny memes following the development.

The Mavin record boss has not left social media users to be the only ones to enjoy the cruise, he also joined them in posting funny and interesting content about the singer's pregnancy.

Nigerians create funny memes for Don Jazzy over Rihanna's pregnancy. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

In the wake of the amazing development, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the top funny memes of Don Jazzy since the announcement of Rihanna's pregnancy.

1. Kidee La Baller

Leading among the meme is a fan who took Nigerians down the memory lane of when they are still rooting for the relationship of the singer and the Mavin records boss.

2. Viva

This user suggested that Rihanna might name her child Michael just to spite Don Jazzy.

3. Joseph

Joseph created a scenario o Don Jazzy fighting Asap Rocky.

4. Mike Mighty

Mike went too far by photoshopping Rihanna or pregnancy announcement with Asap and replacing it with Don Jazzy.

5. Kojo

Kojo dragged Timaya into the conversation for not showing love for Don Jazzy despite knowing Rihanna.

6. Don Jazzy

He also came through with a meme for himself.

7. DaRune:

Da Rune knows Don Jazzy is not happy.

8. Josh Uwaks

Josh made a meme of Don Jazzy crying after the pregnancy announcement.

9. Trendy untamed:

Trendy untamed is creative with his meme.

10. Paul Cleverlee

Don Jazzy shared a Paul Cleverlee video of him won meme about Rihanna's pregnancy.

Obi Cubana, other stars sympathise with Don Jazzy

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy reacted to the news of Rinhanna's pregnancy in a funny way.

The Mavin Records boss shared a photo of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump and noted that it is finished.

His reaction to the news o Rihanna's pregnancy had a lot of Nigerian celebrities like Obi Cubana, Ebuka, Funke Akindele and many other fans sympathised with him.

Source: Legit.ng