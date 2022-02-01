Don Jazzy Is Searching: Reactions As DJ Cuppy Laments Over Single Status After Rihanna Announced Pregnancy
- Rihanna's pregnancy news came as a pleasant surprise to many and Nigerians took to social media with different reactions
- The 33-year-old and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky were photographed walking in New York as the pregnant singer left her jacket open to reveal the bump
- Singer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy could not help but lament about her single status on social media following Rihanna's news
Don Jazzy and other millions of men who have a crush on Rihanna were not the only ones who lamented when she announced that her first child is on the way.
Rihanna took the world by surprise with a stylish reveal of her growing baby bump as her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky posed with her in photos.
I'm still single
Popular Nigerian singer and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter page after the news broke with an issue bothering her.
According to Cuppy, Rihanna is expecting her child and ready to start a family while she still does not have a partner.
"Rihanna is pregnant and I'm still single."
Nigerians react
Cuppy's tweet made the rounds on social media and drew reactions from Nigerians. Read some of the comments sighted below:
@Travisjnr04
"Meanwhile comrade #Donjazzy is still searching."
@thecrazyinyou:
"Florence it’s not about you today please please."
@the_mouthed_one:
"You don't need relationship to carry belle."
spark_mamii:
"All of you that were using Rihanna to give yourselves hope, she has left you behind."
her_candiness:
"Is Rihanna your age mate ?"
tomishaww__:
" I Dey wait for when cuppy go marry she go still complain about something "
Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy announcement
Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, spoke up after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy for her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky.
The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.
Not stopping there, Don Jazzy accompanied it with a short caption that explained his state of mind.
Don Jazzy’s reaction to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy had a lot of Nigerian celebrities and fans sympathizing with him.
