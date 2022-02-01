A Nigerian man, Daniel Regha, on Twitter has shared his thoughts on music star Rihanna’s pregnancy for ASAP Rocky

Rihanna finally confirmed that she was with child after unveiling her growing baby bump in photos that quickly went viral

According to Daniel Regha, Rihanna getting pregnant for ASAP Rocky without being married to him is not worth celebrating

A Nigerian man and known Twitter commentator, Daniel Regha, has reacted to the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy for ASAP Rocky.

On January 31, social media in many parts of the world was buzzing after Rihanna finally confirmed that she was pregnant for ASAP and showed off her baby bump.

Nigeria's Daniel Regha criticises Rihanna for getting pregnant out of wedlock. Photos: @DanielRegha, @diggzy / Shutterstock

Congratulatory messages poured in for the celebrity couple from their numerous fans but Nigeria’s Daniel Regha had a different opinion.

According to him, Rihanna’s pregnancy without being married to ASAP Rocky is not something that should be applauded even though they are celebrities.

Regha added that the world has so much normalized being a baby mama or a baby daddy like it is something dignifying.

See his tweet below:

No lady should be take up the baby mama status

Not stopping there, Daniel continued his rant in a subsequent post. He noted that any lady who allows a man to deliberately get her pregnant before marriage does not know her worth.

He added that a man should pay a woman’s bride price, then walk her down the aisle before starting a family because being a baby mama is a degrading status.

See below:

Internet users react

A number of Nigerians on social media had many things to say about Daniel Regha’s post. Read some of their comments below:

Interesting.

