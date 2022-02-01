After months of speculations, Rihanna verified her pregnancy by baring her belly in a fashionable outfit that photographers captured while she was out with her rapper boyfriend

The internet went wild with reactions to the baby bump reveal, especially memes concerning Drake, who once admitted to being in love with Rihanna in front of a live audience

Tweeps also let the jokes fly about other men who’ve previously professed their interest in the Billionaire singer, noting that the baby news cemented her romance with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna let the world know she’s going to be the most fly mama while taking a stroll with A$AP Rocky, wearing her popped baby bump as her best accessory.

Things became crazy as soon as the pictures hit the internet yesterday.

Netizens have a field day while pondering Drake's reaction to Rihanna's incoming baby reports. Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

While several netizens went ahead and congratulated the pair on their blessing, others took the opportunity to get a laugh.

Unfortunately, Rihanna’s former flame Drake was the subject of many jokes after the pregnancy news.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tweeps shared savage reactions that ranged from false concern to straight-up trolling the best-selling rapper.

One netizen even pointed out that Drake unfollowed the pair on social media after the news broke, writing:

“Drake’s next album is going to be so fire. He unfollowed Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, LMFAO bro hurt.”

Take a look at some of the other memes and jokes that have been made at Drake’s expense below.

@iHollywoodNunu noted:

“Drake unfollowed A$AP Rocky, lover boy's down 1 000 points right now.”

@THICCSLAYER2765 wrote:

“A$AP Rocky got Drake losing sleep behind this one.”

More Rihanna admirers dragged

Although Drake has been mentioned the most concerning Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s pleasant news, others have been made punchlines too.

For example, Chris Brown and Nigerian artist Don Jazzy were subjects of some memes too.

Chris Brown and Rihanna dated twice and were once a power couple to be reckoned with and Don Jazzy often jokes that he is in a relationship with Riri.

See some of the memes shared about these two men below.

Rihanna is pregnant: Singer confirms pregnancy for ASAP Rocky, unveils growing baby bump in viral photos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular music star, Rihanna, is very pregnant and she has finally opened up about it to her numerous fans.

The top singer and fashion icon is expecting a first child with her rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a special way after fans had speculated for months about her condition.

Source: Legit.ng