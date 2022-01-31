Following claims by some ladies that Isbae U tried to sleep with them so they would feature in his skits, the comedian has finally reacted

In a video shared on the skit maker's page, he revealed how heartbroken he has been since he got called out on social media

Isbae U also shared a conversation where he paid one of the girls who eventually shared the video that trended

Popular comedian Isbae U has taken to social media with a video to address the allegations leveled against him by some ladies on social media.

A blog had earlier shared a post from a lady who claimed that the comedian refused to give her an agreed sum after sleeping with her.

Isbae U says he has learnt his lessons Photo credit: @isbae_u

Source: Instagram

Some other ladies also called out the comedian for requesting to sleep with them before he features them in his skit.

I am human

In the video, Bae U disclosed that he had to make the video because of those who love him and were let down by his actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He continued by saying that he is human and he will not trade blames as he fully accepts it. The skit maker also revealed that he has been heartbroken and weak since the news broke out.

One of the repercussion of the call out was that people who were in the comedian's DM started pulling out as they did not want to associate with him anymore.

Blackmail

Isbae U did not address the sex for role claims in the video, but he noted that the girl who sent the video to the blog is someone he knows.

According to him, they stayed in the same area a long time before he became popular, she visited him and they had fun together.

He also attached proof that the girl was out to blackmail him and the fact that he already sent her money.

Isbae U ended the video by saying that he only wants to make money and create content for those who find him funny and creative.

"I have Learnt, I am Learning and I will do Better …. Nevertheless , I say Alhamdulilahi "

See the post below:

Reactions

Fans and colleagues of the comedian showed support on his page. Read some of the comments gathered below:

officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"It is well my bro ❤️"

teejay_ameen:

"Love you Bro ❤️ Lessons learnt, let's get that bag, God got you."

comedianebiye:

"❤️ Nothing shake you ! Who we don love we don love , we love you baeU."

emini_kabex:

"Next time... Never give in or comform to the whims of blackmailer. Never give them a penny because they will keep asking for more. Whatever they have on you, let them post it. We are all humans and far from perfect."

Isbae U ends 2021 on a huge note

2021 ended on an interesting note for comedian and skit maker Isbae U who joined the list of proud homeowners in Lagos.

Legit.ng sighted a video of the humour merchant posing for the camera at the balcony of his newly acquired mansion.

Isbae U gave thanks to almighty Allah for making the acquisition possible as a friend captured the priceless moment on camera.

Source: Legit.ng