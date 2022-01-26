Davido has taken to social media to reveal what fans and Nigerians in general should expect from him

Apart from the fact that his fans will be eating good this year, the singer is also going to splurge several millions on assets this year

Nigerians have also joined Davido in hoping that he gets his heart desires as they also used him as a point of prayer

Davido has given fans a hint of what to expect from his this year and it involves spending several millions of naira.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Fem crooner in a conversation with one of his guys disclosed that he will be dropping an album, buying three new houses, five more cars and another private jet.

Davido plans to splurge millions this year Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer is definitely not messing around this year as he expressed the seriousness and enthusiasm to bring his dream to life.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

eminiyinkar:

"From your mouth to God’s ears."

_luhceey:

"Manifesting it for you my love."

mrpresidennnt:

"He said what he said and na so e go run am 30BG talk and do."

t.h.o.l.l.a_:

"Thunder fire poverty "

_amahcah:

"You're not called OBO for nothing "

yo.landa.xx:

"Nawa o you suppose buy the whole earth make we know "

hubsdesignerbags:

"What about the 250m to the less privileged.. abi hv u forgotten that one "

