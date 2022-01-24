Another video of an exchange between singer Davido and his controversial aide Isreal DMW has made it to social media

The video captured the moment Davido was forced to give the grownup man a knock on the head for misbehaving

Social media users had different things to say with some of them pointing out how troublesome the aide is

Singer Davido continues to tolerate the excesses of his controversial and troublesome aide Isreal DMW.

A new video of the 30BG musician and his worker recently surfaced on social media and got people talking again.

Davido was forced to give Isreal DMW a hard knock on the head. Photo: @davido/@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Like previous events, Isreal’s misbehaviour happened in public and the singer was forced to quickly caution him before things went out of hand.

The short video captured the moment Davido gave Isreal a quick and ‘brain resetting’ knock on the head after he did something wrong.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video as spotted online below:

Reactions

Social media users who reacted to the video couldn’t help but ask what the mischievous aide did wrong this time around.

There were others who also suggested that Davido loves Isreal regardless of his naughtiness.

Read comments as sighted online below:

official_mavel said:

"Wat did he do this time ."

khalif_xyz said:

"David too love this isreal."

medolly_oluwani said:

"Make devil just enter Israel make he knock him own back gengen."

big_star_ok said:

"This one na manager abi house boy just asking respectfully. Because the guy nor dey act like manager at all."

happiokos.1 said:

"Get money o make dem nor use style knock your head o."

dumebiblog said:

"Israel: my oga konk my head, my oga! I too like my oga!"

official_nat8 said:

"Money good ooo see the way he dey happy say he junior dey am knock for public."

1brain_box said:

"Omo that one nor be “jokingly “ this one nah correct knock or slap ni ooo."

Davido scolds Isreal for pulling off shirt at a club

Just some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his aide Isreal DMW gave members of the online community something to laugh about.

Isreal was among those who showed up for Davido during an appearance at the launch of a new nightclub in Lagos.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the singer scolded his aide for pulling off his shirt.

Many couldn’t help but laugh at the drama between the 30BG musician with others noting that Israel misbehaves too much.

Source: Legit.ng