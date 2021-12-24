Wizkid Snubs Zlatan Ibile, Greets Others at Recent Event in Viral Video, Zanku Singer’s Boy Gives Reason
- Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently snubbed fellow music star, Zlatan Ibile at an event
- The moment was captured on video and has caused a debate after going viral on the social media space
- Zlatan Ibile’s boy, Papi Snoop, reacted to the issue by throwing shade at Wizkid on his Instagram page
Top Nigerian music star, Wizkid, appears not to be on great terms with his colleague in the industry, Zlatan Ibile.
This was made clear in a video that went viral on social media when Wizkid snubbed Zlatan but greeted others at the gathering.
In the trending video posted by GossipmillTV on Instagram, Wizkid was seen backstage at the event as fans hailed him. The Essence crooner proceeded to shake hands with some of them while completely ignoring Zlatan who stood nearby, and this raised comments from fans.
See the video below:
Zlatan Ibile’s boy Papi Snoop reacts
Soon after the video went viral on social media, with fans dropping hot takes on the situation, one of Zlatan Ibile’s boys, Papi Snoop, took to his Instagram story to react and throw shade.
According to him:
“Na who show you road you go send.”
See his post below:
Internet users react
Read some reactions from Nigerians to the incident below:
Princess_damela:
“Wiz self no want una greeting.”
_Therealtito:
“U de follow grammy boy do yanga .”
Fulanichicc:
“Wizkid won’t reply any of you, He no sabi any of you Papa Na why I love him..Keep crying,Tears are sweet..Grammys coming in February,We lit.”
T4mighty:
“Wiz no send him papa Wetin be Zlatan.”
Bbdel9:
“Someone that Gab Union literally went back stage to hug .....Zlatan who?”
Interesting.
Wizkid shares how Wande Coal let him stay in his room when he had nowhere to go
Wizkid has reminisced on his humble beginnings and how his colleague, Wande Coal, also helped his career.
During a recent show, while on stage, Wizkid showed his great appreciation to Wande Coal while giving an emotional speech.
The Essence crooner recounted how Wande Coal believed so much in him when he was making his first singles, Holla at your Boy, Don’t Dull, Tease Me and more.
According to the Star Boy, Wande Coal accommodated him and let him sleep in his room when there was no place for him to go.
