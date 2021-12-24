Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently snubbed fellow music star, Zlatan Ibile at an event

The moment was captured on video and has caused a debate after going viral on the social media space

Zlatan Ibile’s boy, Papi Snoop, reacted to the issue by throwing shade at Wizkid on his Instagram page

Top Nigerian music star, Wizkid, appears not to be on great terms with his colleague in the industry, Zlatan Ibile.

This was made clear in a video that went viral on social media when Wizkid snubbed Zlatan but greeted others at the gathering.

Wizkid and Zlatan Ibile snub each other at event. Photos: @wizkidayo, @zlatan_ibile, @gossipmilltv

In the trending video posted by GossipmillTV on Instagram, Wizkid was seen backstage at the event as fans hailed him. The Essence crooner proceeded to shake hands with some of them while completely ignoring Zlatan who stood nearby, and this raised comments from fans.

Zlatan Ibile’s boy Papi Snoop reacts

Soon after the video went viral on social media, with fans dropping hot takes on the situation, one of Zlatan Ibile’s boys, Papi Snoop, took to his Instagram story to react and throw shade.

According to him:

“Na who show you road you go send.”

Internet users react

Read some reactions from Nigerians to the incident below:

Princess_damela:

“Wiz self no want una greeting.”

_Therealtito:

“U de follow grammy boy do yanga .”

Fulanichicc:

“Wizkid won’t reply any of you, He no sabi any of you Papa Na why I love him..Keep crying,Tears are sweet..Grammys coming in February,We lit.”

T4mighty:

“Wiz no send him papa Wetin be Zlatan.”

Bbdel9:

“Someone that Gab Union literally went back stage to hug .....Zlatan who?”

