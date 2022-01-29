Nigerian music star, Naira Marley stirred yet another controversial talking point on social media as he gave a piece o advice

The singer called on ladies to arrange alternative girls for their boyfriends if they want their relationship to last

His comments caused got Nigerians talking, while most guys aligned with the advice, ladies feel it doesn't make sense

Guess who is serving his followers' relationship tips on social media? It is controversial singer, Naira Marley who is appealing to the female folks.

The Joko Sese crooner appealed to ladies to try and arrange side babes for their boyfriends if they want their relationship to last.

Naira Marley advises ladies. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira gave the advice via his verified Twitter page and has got many people talking, according to him:

"Try to dey give ur boyfriend babes so the relationship will last longer."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Naira Marley's advice, while most guys agree with him, some ladies said men should reciprocate it too.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Horlaslimzy:

"Who say make you change your dealer bayiii."

Wendy_adamma:

"Same goes to the men too."

Cruise_lanje_nation:

"This one dey drop bad advice pass hits."

Altrayd:

"What if I no like the Babe wey my girlfriend bring for me? No be wahala be that?"

Thekanyinsola:

"As long as he can also give me guys, I’m sure he knows my spec!"

Tinywale:

"People still Dey do relationship dis days ? Me I don’t know if relationship still exist oo ! Everybody just Dey jump from one bed to another ! Both genders ! Kolo generation."

Becca__boujee:

"Girls do it nd I would never understand that shii...girls actually bring babes for their men..the world is wild now."

Mma_sinachi_11:

"That one no be problem na boyfriend I never get."

Naira Marley trolls single people

Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley called out single people in a series of posts shared via his Twitter handle.

The controversial singer also came after those who give relationship advice but are still single.

His post generated mixed reactions on social media.

