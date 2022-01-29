BBNaija season 6 star, Francis Princess Uju shared a piece of advice for the male folks on social media

The reality star took men back to the age-long saying, 'behind every successful man, there's a woman and urged them to multiply the number

Her controversial advice has stirred massive reaction from Nigerians, some of them feel she is just catching cruise

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Princess has made a controversial statement on social media to the excitement of some of her fans.

Princess took to her Instagram story channel to advise men to multiply the number of women in their lives using an age-long saying.

Princess advises men about women Credit: @officialprincess_francis

Source: Instagram

She called on men who desire to be successful to take her advice:

"Behind every successful man there is a woman. If you need more success increase the number of women."

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have lampooned her over the statement, some of them said she has been taking lessons from Naira Marley.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ceemplybecca:

"Na why you nor tey for inside the house!"

Pinzle_ceo:

"She been taking classes from Naira Marley."

Miss_aruchi:

"Ok when they cheat on you don’t delete your account oo."

Evan.piuss:

"Na you people go still come back to cry when them serve una breakfast."

Kingmeggie_:

"Na So You Go Jam Woman Wey Go Scatter All The Things Wey You Don Gather. Continue O!"

Callme_wealth:

"This is a trap is you like listen if you increase the num woman you no fit achieve anything them go finish your money."

Resurrection_26:

"Increase the number of women or focus on one woman and make her your everything."

Iamestyceo:

"Everything is cruise until e go hit you real hard, trust my UAR people to always come through. We sef go cruise with your reality."

