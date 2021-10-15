Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal was recently in the news for allegedly having an affair with a rich politician from the northern part of the country. The actress has expressed her position on dealing with a cheating partner, paternity scandal rocking Nigerian marriages and more.

In an interview with Maryjane Eze of Legit.ng, the curvy actress who has been quite outspoken on social media since the controversial news went viral said she sees nothing wrong in having a cheating partner.

I'm surprised we have paternity challenges in Nigeria, society made us believe marriage is a reward for good behaviour in women - Actress Moyo Lawal. Photo: Moyo Lawal

"Yes, I can forgive and take back a cheating partner. In fact, I don't see my man cheating as a big deal. My own is don't come and be pretending that you are "one holy than thou" or neglect your duties. Just cheat on me with sense and use protection."

Asked if she thinks her career is one of the reasons she is not married yet, Moyo affirmed:

"It was more because before I started my skincare business a couple of years ago, I didn't have a stable income (in the sense that with acting even though I was working regularly, I couldn't actually make a financial budget for the year). I wasn't about to start a family without being able to plan properly. Nothing terrifies me more than bringing children into this world to suffer.

Speaking further on stardom affecting her life, she said:

" Stardom almost deprived me of a chance to have a regular life but when I started my business, me sef became a regular person. So, nobody can use stardom to blackmail me again (laughs)."

Can Moyo Lawal marry a much older man?

"Well, if he ticks my list, why not if not? I think it might even be easier for me because marriage is a job you have to be willing to work on for the rest of your life. Hence, if he is much older, it might be a lot more easier respecting his decisions, opinions and trusting him not to lead us astray because he has lived many lifetimes."

Buttressing her point, Moyo said:

"In fact, a husband material for me is definitely someone who has sense and empathy. Treats the waiter like a colleague, has deep family values but he is not society-driven ( what will people say kind of person). Then he has to be crazy to a very large extent (covers face)."

Speaking on her position in regards to the paternity fraud cases currently shattering homes in Nigeria, Lawal wonders why women go out of their ways to cheat, worse still bring home another man's offspring.

"This paternity saga thing going on sha...what's my own? Every Mallam to his kettle. Although it just shocks me that we can have such a challenge in Nigeria because society has made us believe marriage is a reward for good behavior and married women are well-behaved, decent, morally upright women. So, why on earth would we be having such challenges? she lamented.

On bringing private relationship matters on social media, Moyo Lawal expresses her take:

"I am of the opinion that we are all wired differently. You can put whatever, you want on the internet, so far you are ready to deal with the consequences."

