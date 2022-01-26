Actress Mercy Aigbe has a few words for naysayers and others who have been talking since she unveiled her new lover, Kazim Adeotie

Taking to TikTok, the actress shared her intentions to ‘suffocate’ those people who are out there waiting for her to fail

Mercy’s post stirred different reactions from members of the online community with some speaking against the actress

Controversy continues to trail Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s love life but she doesn’t seem to care about what her critics and naysayers have to say.

Taking to TikTok, the actress filmed a short video with an indirect shade for those who are holding their breaths and waiting for her to fail, especially in her new marital journey with Kazim Adeoti.

Aigbe shared her intentions to ‘suffocate’ such individuals. Watch the video as spotted online below:

Reactions

mariautsu said:

"Who is waiting for you to fail? Watin concern us? If you like fail na you sabi."

iam_grayor said:

"Nobody want make you fail…. Na you no get sense aunty."

yemi_atobs said:

"People that are trolling her don't know her ni. She get energy. Na you go tire last last. I am not for or against her. I don't know her story. This one! Na Iyabo Ojo 2.0."

symply_tessyy said:

"Abeg getta na u Dey hold breath make ur fellow woman marriage fail make you enter."

kemi_adesanwo said:

"Stella damasus did past your own, where is she now, only time will tell enjoy it now."

officialzesty94 said:

"Na now I confirm am say this woman no get shame. And I been like her before oh."

bxy_olubunfak said:

"Aunty rest ni oruko Jesu . No one cares ... We get better issue to tackle."

abitunspremiumgarri said:

"You already failed at getting your own man. I wish you Ife ati ina."

