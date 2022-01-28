Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has gone all out to celebrate his wife on her birthday

The self-styled celebrity barman started to share posts of his wife ahead of her birthday on January 28, 2022

The boisterous barman made it known that he would be shutting down Owerri for his wife’s birthday party and that Davido would be in attendance

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has kept social media users buzzing with the news of his wife’s birthday on January 28.

Even days before the big day arrived, the self-styled celebrity barman already started posting photos and videos of his other half.

Cubana Chiefpriest showers accolades on wife on her birthday. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In one of the posts, Chiefpriest shared a video of his woman rocking a lovely red dress and noted that she is the goddess of the gods. See the post below:

In another post, the celebrity barman gushed over his wife’s photo where she rocked a Versace bathrobe and held a glass of champagne.

He reiterated in his caption that he was going to shut down Owerri for her and that top stars such as Davido and Reekado Banks would attend her party.

See post below:

Cubana in his official birthday post to his wife noted that his life is nothing without her and he thanked her for everything including putting up with his shortcomings.

See the post below:

See more photos of the celebrant below:

Fans’ reactions

Seanokeke:

“Happy Birthday Nwanyi Oma @_deangels.”

Official_samuelgodfrey:

“Happy birthday to a Gorgeous, beautiful, Elegant, stylish, unique, excellent, victorious, virtuous, stunning,blessed and legitimate Queen. I wish you many more years with grace and all the best of life, I'm really so much happy for your new age and i thank God so much for adding +1 for you. My prayers for you is that as you celebrate today, celebrations will never ceased from you and your family and i declare that sickness, premature death, pains, sorrow and heart break will always be far from you and your family, only goodness, mercy, grace, favour, love , peace, joy and blessings of God will always be your portion Amen. .”

Mysticbest321:

“Happy Birthday to the latest celebrant looking so gorgeous and elegant God bless your new age prosper in all Ramifications. It is your year of lifting .”

Happy birthday to Chiefpriest’s goddess.

Source: Legit.ng