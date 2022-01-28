Jumobi, the wife of Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, marked her 50th birthday in grand style in Turkey

A small, intimate but beautiful party was organised for Jumobi and she was all smiles as she had fun at the event

RMD rocked a lovely Dior outfit to celebrate his wife and he was spotted showing off his impressive dance steps

Popular Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo’s wife, Jumobi, clocked 50 on January 27, and her husband made sure the day was well acknowledged.

The special day was not allowed to pass by unnoticed and a beautiful party was thrown for the celebrant at the Renaissance Istanbul Polat Bosphorus Hotel in Turkey.

RMD’s wife marks 50th birthday in style. Photos: @mofedamijo

RMD carried fans along on how the party went as he shared videos on his Instagram stories.

The event venue for JMD at 50 was beautifully decorated with flowers, round chairs and tables with crisp white dishes and napkins already set out on them.

The stage was also set with sparkly lights, numerous black, silver and gold balloons, and more. A lovely three-tiered cake that had the number 50 proudly displayed on it, was also set up in the middle of the stage.

RMD rocks Dior

The veteran Nollywood actor was no doubt excited for his wife for clocking a milestone age. RMD went all out and rocked a lovely Dior designer outfit from head to toe. He was also seen showing off some of his legendary dance moves.

Despite his age, the actor seemed versed in many of the trending dance moves that is popular among youths.

RMD in Dior at wife's 50th birthday. Photo: @mofedamijo

Belly dancer thrills guests

A beautiful and talented belly dancer also wowed the small guests at Jumobi’s birthday party.

The ‘oyinbo’ woman whined her waist in tune with the beat that was played and guests could not help but cheer her on. RMD also later joined her on stage.

A belly dancer had guests cheering as she whined her waist at RMD's wife's 50th birthday. Photo: @mofedamijo

Celebrant all smiles

Jumobi no doubt enjoyed her intimate birthday party with friends and family. She was seen on several occasions wearing a very huge smile as she danced at the party.

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, also thrilled guests at the event as he joined the celebrant on stage and sang for her.

Korede Bello serenades RMD's wife at her 50th birthday party. Photo: @mofedamijo

Richard Mofe-Damijo’s wife, who has been known to enjoy keeping a low profile online, turned 50 on January 27.

RMD could not contain his excitement over his wife turning a new age and he took to his official page to celebrate her in a very sweet way.

The actor, who referred to the celebrant as his ‘Abike’, joked about how she doesn’t allow him to record her.

