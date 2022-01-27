Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, turned a new age on January 27, 2022, to the joy of his numerous fans

To celebrate his 26th birthday, the Cash App crooner went back to his hood in Ojo, Lagos, to party with his friends from way back

The music star was spotted cutting his birthday cake with his young-looking mother and also dancing with old friends

Top Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed also known as Bella Shmurda, celebrated his 26th birthday in a very special way on January 27, 2022.

To make the event a memorable one, the music star went back to his hood in Ojo, Lagos, to party with his friends from way back before he became a celebrity.

Bella Shmurda celebrates 26th birthday. Photos: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, Bella explained to the pressmen that his celebrity friends such as Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Rahaman Jago and more were coming to join him for the birthday party at his hood.

Bella added that he was ready for his friends to ‘chop life’ and enjoy on his head because it is his 26th birthday.

Bella Shmurda cuts cake with mum

In another video from the party, the Cash App crooner was seen with his young-looking mother as he addressed his friends at the party venue.

The mother and son duo stood before the singer’s impressive birthday cake, ready to cut it.

Dancing time

Also at the party, Bella Shmurda was seen dancing with his friends at the humbly decorated hall and even sharing a big hug with one of his old friends who later sprayed the celebrant some cash while he danced.

Internet users react

Alwaysgoingbullish:

“Bro just wants to be happy, today will be one of his happiest day trust me.”

Eyisax:

“Never forget your hood!!!!”

Emmyyice_aralomo:

“Back to the root.”

Rodo_mia04:

“See mummy yo .”

Apartmentshub:

“Bella, ... bills on my head .”

Iam_adesolavibes:

“Enjoyment on my head funny to me thou Dagbana ❤️.”

Nice one.

Bella Shmurda recounts how a goat continued to bleat during his birth

Singer Bella Shmurda recently revealed that he was born around 3 am. The singer stated that his birth was not an easy one for his mum but a miracle happened. According to him, a goat was outside the traditional hospital where his mum was to birth.

Bella revealed that the moment the goat started to bleat loudly, he started to come out slowly till he was born.

The singer further noted that the goat did not stop bleating at the backyard of the hospital in Ikorodu until he came out.

