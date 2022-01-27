Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has stirred yet another talking point on social media

The actress flaunted her new expensive shows and vowed to excessively use it due to the money she spent to get it

Funke also noted that she used her last savings to get the shoe, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video she shared

Ace Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello is flaunting her new Fendi shoe on social media and hinted about how expensive it is.

Funke took to her Instagram story channel to lament about getting a new piece of Fendi shoes and disclosed that she will excessively use it.

Funke Akindele flaunts her expensive shoes. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In the funny video, Funke shows off the beautiful shoes on her legs as she rocked them nicely.

According to her:

"I go enter you, I said you go hear am I go match you,I wan belong I go buy Fendi I go wear you, you go hear word na my last savings I go take buy you.

I wan go church na you, I wan go party na you, even toilet na still you."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to her comments on the shoe, some of them shared their experiences on owning expensive things.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Gainstrend:

"I remember my money grow like grass T-shirt for school. Na my dear 1500 I take buy am. Omo e turn uniform till I buy ama kip kip."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Same way I feel if I eat at an expensive restaurant I feel like carrying their tray and table home."

Mitch__florrr:

"I agree with her, since the shoe decided to be so expensive, it might as well work overtime."

Ntysmiles:

"That's the real meaning of offending in Fendi."

Nellyblessing91:

"E be like one bag wey I buy,I go carry am sotey the bag e go tire for me."

Koko_homes:

"I con dey pity the shoe."

