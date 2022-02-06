A vibrant Nigerian mother left social media users stunned as she did the Warisi dance in a sitting room

The jolly mum bit her finger and dramatized with a teddy bear as she showed off cool dance moves

Nigerians thought her performance was lovely and showered encomiums on the woman, others gushed

A woman's performance of the trending Warisi dance that has taken over social media has melted hearts on the net.

The Warisi dance is the chorus in the song Wake Me Up by DJ Lawy and has since been recreated in numerous dance moves by netizens.

She danced with great energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv

In the cute video making rounds on social media, the woman started off in flying fashion, serving cool body moves as she vibed to the song.

The Nigerian mum bit her finger with a smile on her face as she dramatized the song.

One of the highpoints of the video was her dancing like a baby with a teddy bear.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush

@keji247_ stated:

@iam_thehypegoddess commented:

@styllliiin said:

"If you offend this woman and she grab you, na only dangote tipper fit comot you from her hand."

@ms_nife remarked:

"So sweet…. can’t be my mom sha, Iya ibeji go don throw me omo irogun (turning stick) before video start."

Source: Legit.ng