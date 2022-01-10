Actress Funke Akindele is serving new week goals on Instagram and fans can't take their eyes off the video she posted

The actress flaunted a well-furnished interior of her Lagos mansion with her awards shelf as she embarked on the day's job

Funke also rode in an executive ride to work, triggering reactions from Nigerians who showered her with beautiful messages

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele is "entering the eyes" of most of her followers on Instagram and they can't stop admiring the new beautiful video she shared.

The actress set an impressive mood for the new week for every hustler as she shared a flawless-looking video of herself stepping out to work.

Funke Akindele shows off her mansion on Instagram. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The mother of two flaunted the interiors of her Lagos mansion with her awards shelf and she locked the doors to join her team to start the day's work in an eye-popping automobile.

Funke had Kirk Franklin music playing in the background of the video as she blew her fans a kiss.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from her fans

A number of Funke Akindele's fans and celebrity colleagues have commented on the beautiful video she shared.

Babarex0:

"Na money dey move so."

Zubbymichael:

"General mama happy new year."

Idia.aisien:

"See somebody’s house!!! I’m not sleeping until I make it."

Chiamaxsworld:

"Are you passing by my house You are so beautiful."

Aishatolaideliadi:

"Happy new year Aunty Jenifa."

Laideoropo:

"The house is like the RICH PEOPLE'S ABROAD; cos you know pe awon abroad isonu kan wa... Dis one is L.A. Specs."

Ife_mide94:

"I love your outfit ma."

