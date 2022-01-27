Popular female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy and her celebrity friend, Kiddwaya talked about how ladies do a lot to look good for guys

The DJ revealed how a guy made a funny comment about her low cut hairstyle and she feel insecure about his remarks

DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya advised ladies not to fall for peer pressure concerning their looks, Nigerians have reacted to their interaction

Billionaire kids and celebrity friends, DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya talked about ladies and the attention they give their looks.

The entertainers during an interactive Instagram live session dissect how ladies go the extra mile to look good for guys and apply a lot of pressure on themselves.

DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya talk about ladies' looks. Credit: @cuppymusic @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

During their discussion, DJ Cuppy said a guy complained about her low cut and the comments made her feel insecure:

"A lot of guys are not attracted to girls with short hair, it's really annoying I'm the same person, like am I ugly, I'm done with that pressure that you have to wear wig up to the floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

I don't wanna wear a wig right now, I don't wanna get worried about it, I'm still the same person., as a Nigerians and black people, I feel we should think beyond being on the surface as young people, we need to do more, even with makeup, lashes and all."

Kiddwaya complimented her comments and said in most cases it is peer pressure and the urge to attract a guy.

Watch their interaction below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to their discussion, most of them feel DJ Cuppy looks more beautiful on low cut.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below

Amaka_legit:

"She looks beautiful on lowcut."

Kaybugar:

"Visit South Africa and see beauty with low cut hair."

Iam_renny:

"When rich people dey talk I no dey put mouth."

Fashion_magicblog:

"Insecure with this fine face?"

Swerry_jane:

"I no de put mouth for billionaire’s children talk."

Wow.deals247

"na now she fine sef .. I will shoot my shot in March."

Montero789:

"Rich or not rich they are discussing real issues worthy of discussion. Must we always find something wrong in everything? Take vital and valid points and disregard who is saying it except they are guilty of double standards."

DJ Cuppy pours drink on Kiddwaya

Legit.ng previously reported that rich kids, DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya clashed during an heated conversation turned argument.

The duo had a conversation about DJ Cuppy's attitude as Kiddwaya described her as being controlling and dominant.

Kidd told Cuppy that she needed help and she should drop her billionaire attitude so that she can find a man. She poured her drinks on him over the advice and stormed out of the room.

Source: Legit.ng