Controversial media personality Shade Ladipo recently took to her social media page to comment on Mercy Aigbe's new man

Mercy Aigbe shared photos of popular marketer Kazim Adeoti, the boss of Adekaz Production, hailing him on his birthday

Some Nigerians agreed with Shade's opinion as they expressed their disappointment at the actress' lover

Shade Ladipo is one of the Nigerians criticising actress Mercy Aigbe for her choice of lover after leaving her marriage due to domestic violence issues.

The media personality asked the actress if she doesn't see herself beyond being a second fiddle that she had to be with a married man.

Shade Ladipo reacts to Mercy Aigbe's new boo. Photos: @shadeladipo, @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Shade then noted that she feels sorry for any woman who is 30-years and above and is still sleeping with a married man. The media woman said she could still excuse younger women doing the same, adding that they are just foolish.

Swipe left to read her full post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react

chinenye_nwa1:

"Please nobody should marry my own future husband oh."

kush_zero:

"Between Shade and Daddy Freeze, I don’t know who reacts more."

fashiondoctor19:

"Yoruba actress and sn*tching another woman's husband na 5n6. I wonder what they are teaching the younger generation."

thegoddesscynthia:

"Not one lie told."

valerieonyeka:

"It’s the way other yeyebrities are applauding this for me. OMO!! The audacity o."

sohigh_xy:

"There’s no excuse for stupidity regardless of age. Merciless Mercy wey no get mercy."

zaeynah__:

"Everybody will have something to say now smh."

youngnaval:

"So many girls here,are sleeping with married men,the way them they take say the yes they wonder me, na still them go come social media they say God forbid,I have seen a lot of young girls sleeping with married men,just forget ur over do,all of us na the same ,I come in peace."

She shall be called Minnah

Mercy Aigbe caused a buzz after she revealed her newly adopted Muslim name on social media.

The film star posted series of photos of herself rocking a covered outfit like a Muslim woman.

In one of the posts, she even thanked God the Muslim way while boasting about being the wife of her mystery lover, D’Owner. In a subsequent post, Mercy Aigbe also revealed her newly adopted Muslim name as Minnah.

Source: Legit.ng