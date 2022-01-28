Popular female entertainer, DJ Cuppy, continues to express herself and her desire to be herself on social media despite her wealthy background

A fan commended her interactive session with her fellow rich kid, Kiddwaya, as they discussed issues about being allowed to live a free lifestyle

Cuppy told the fan that everything is not about wealth and Nigerians have reacted to her comments

A fan of Nigerian celebrity rich kids, DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya got a response from one of them after he made a comment about wealth.

The fan, Duke of Ibadan on Instagram commended DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya for the insightful session they shared on social media about living a free life no matter who you are.

DJ Cuppy who has been flaunting her lowcut responded to a fan's comment. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Duke said:

"It was really an insightful session with Kidd, that you have it better doesn’t mean you shouldn’t voice your displeasure."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

DJ Cuppy countered Duke and stated that better doesn't mean being wealthy or financially comfortable:

"Access to wealth is a privileged convenience, but does NOT guarantee happiness or peace of mind."

Check her response below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to DJ Cuppy's statement, some of them shared their opinion.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Duke of Ibadan:

"Exactly yes. I’m really glad you have someone like him within your ranks who is always there to help you through the storm. Just know we all got your back."

Mari___oh:

"Rich and unhappy is still better than poor and still unhappy though... You can't have everything in this world, you can't always be happy too. I want to be rich, happiness comes and goes. I pray God gives me all though but to be rich is to have almost everything. My opinion."

Jaye_xy1:

"Yes, nobody is saying it’s not. But people should stop telling rich kids not to express themselves when they are sad. Most times it lead to depression Seh you get."

GnsViolence:

"You see person wey get money don talk One mumu go tell you say money for buy happiness and peace Happiness na spirit Peace of mind na spirit Know these and know everything."

White__goddess:

"But let's be Frank with ourselves @cuppymusic barely knows half of whAt the poor masses are going through even if she tries let's try and be realistic here please.........my own opinion tho."

DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya discuss pressure on ladies about their looks

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy and her celebrity friend, Kiddwaya discussed how ladies do a lot to look good for guys.

The DJ revealed how a guy made a funny comment about her low-cut hairstyle and she felt insecure..

DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya advised ladies not to fall for peer pressure concerning their looks.

Source: Legit.ng