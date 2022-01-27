BBNaija season 6 star, Angel Smith has dished out a piece of advice for men who are fond of talking about women

The reality star opined that a man should have a say or whatsoever about what a woman decides to do with her body

She hoped that women could get enough courage to fight for their autonomy and Nigerians have reacted to her comments

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel called out men who are fond of commenting on a woman's choice of body.

The reality star in a series of tweets made her points clear and said men are not in a position to talk or analyze what women do with their bodies:

Angel talks about women's bodies. Credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

"As a man, you shouldn’t have an opinion on what women do with their bodies, abortion, plastic surgery, choice of clothes etc, nothing."

Angel also hoped that women are given more freedom to do what they like with their bodies and have the courage to fight for it

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out her tweet below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Angel's comments about body.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Geechiliberace600blk:

"It’s your body, do whatever you want with it. Idc."

Soft_swiss:

"Abeg go and wear cloth."

Iamstephbliss:

"Abeg no convince my GF o Make you carry ur tattoo go front."

Chayil_tethila5:

"Her own no pass man and body."

Profixersconnect:

"If What you do with your body affects others and the society at large, you will be re-aligned & thats on period! Humanity is a collective consciousness and we all need to be responsible."

Happyplace.heaven:

"If by autonomy you mean having no morals or decency then you really shouldn't need a man to tell you. That's the job of the white substance in your head. Ask other women who actually use their brains and they'll tell you."

Soloinspired:

"Your body is the Temple of God, what you do with it and do to it matters."

I don't place value on my Body: Angel declares

Legit.ng previously reported that Angel discussed her strategy of allowing free access to her body by male counterparts and why she chose to shower with all her former male housemates.

Angel made it known that she doesn't place a value on her body, her nakedness or what people look at because her value is in so many other places.

She also talked about her relationship with Cross and why she can never be friends with Boma.

Source: Legit.ng