Nigerian rich kids, DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya, were recently involved in a clash after their conversation got heated

The duo was spotted having a conversation about DJ Cuppy’s attitude as Kiddwaya described her as being controlling

According to Kidd, Cuppy needs help and should drop her billionaire attitude so that she can find a man

Cuppy who was obviously displeased by Kiddwaya’s advice poured her drink on him before storming out

Nigerian billionaire kids, DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya’s friendship, appears to have hit a sour note going by a trending video on social media.

In the clip making the rounds, Kidd was seen candidly advising Cuppy on the character traits she needed to let go of to find a man.

According to the BBNaija star, DJ Cuppy is very controlling person who needs to drop her billionaire attitude so that she could have a chance to find a man.

DJ Cuppy pours drink on Kiddwaya for telling her to find a man. Photos: @channel4

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Kiddwaya added that he thinks Cuppy needs help.

In his words:

“I think you’re very controlling. I think you need to drop this whole billionaire attitude and maybe you might actually find a man. I think you need help.”

Well, things did not go down well from that point on. After Kidd shared his two-cents, Cuppy let out a hiss and poured her drink on his before storming out.

The video which was from their reality show, Highlife, also showed Cuppy’s mum, Nana, saying Kiddwaya was just being himself while everyone had to put up with her daughter being who she is.

See the video below:

Internet users react

After the clip of Cuppy’s altercation with Kiddwaya made the rounds, a number of internet users shared their thoughts on it.

While some of them found it amusing, others said their ‘fight’ looked scripted. Read some comments below:

Seunmme:

“Did anyone notice the drink didn’t stain the shirt buy good cloth you won’t hear.”

Just_trixx:

“It’s the poor acting for me, but she get money pass my papa .”

Anty_beenta:

“You people should just keep dishing anything out to us, we will manage, No problem. Kai.”

Royalty_uvie:

“As her mum rightly said, we all have to put up with her being cuppy .”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng