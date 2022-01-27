BBNaija star, Angel’s father, Baron, has taken to social media to remember his oyinbo ex-girlfriend

The reality star’s father shared photos of his old lover and accompanied it with a note on how he misses her

Angel’s mother then used the opportunity to taunt her baby daddy and how his village people are after him

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Angel’s father, Baron Meyagy, got internet users buzzing after he shared photos of a mystery oyinbo lady.

The young man revealed that the lady happened to be his ex-girlfriend and he expressed how much he missed her.

BBN Angel's father flaunts oyinbo ex-lover. Photos: @meyagy

According to Baron, he hardly goes into relationships and even though he has dated women from different continents, he misses this one in particular.

Angel’s father said that the white lady was his favourite and best girlfriend and he wishes he knew then what he knows now.

In his words:

“I hardly go into relationships, so, I can easily count how many women that I've actually dated in my time. From Asia, to Europe and back here in Africa.

"This was my favorite, my best,wish I knew then what I know now.”

See his post below:

Angel’s mother taunts him

Not long after Baron shared a post about his ex-lover, Angel’s mother was seen laughing at him in the comment section.

She wrote:

“You village people follow you wake up today.”

Nigerians react

Omaebulu

“@titilala_brownsugar, my brown sugar, is everything ok with @meyagy ? Help me ask him oooooo I don’t understand his dreams.”

_Merryta:

“Papa Angel, take time ooo! Our Titilala is your best.”

Olive_etukudo_:

“Pray my bro, God can still make a way.”

Bukolawonder1:

“Never too late Meyagy, love never comes late.”

Gtheetsos:

“I’m all for this pics....you guys were dam*n beautiful.”

Interesting.

