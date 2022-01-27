Veteran actor Pete Edochie’s second son, Uche, has taken to social media in celebration of himself as he clocks a new age

Uche humoured his fans and followers with a hilarious narration about how he was conceived and what happened after he came into the world

Many found Edochie’s narration funny as they flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Visual artist and second son of Pete Edochie, Uche, has heartily celebrated himself on social media as he clocks a new age on Thursday, January 27.

Uche who described his birthday as a ‘remembrance day’ hilariously took fans through the conversation that ensued between his parents on the day he was conceived.

Artist Uche Edochie clocks 48 in style. Photo: @ucheedochie

The celebrant said it all started with his dad asking for a massage as he spared his audience the details of what played out.

In a different portion of his post, the celebrant hilariously pointed out how he had funny questions to ask the moment he came out of his mother’s womb.

Edochie wrote:

“Let us just say that nine months after this famous 'back rub' incident, I was born. Legend has it that when I popped out in that hospital in Enugu, my first words were, 'What year is it?' They said 1975. And then I asked, 'What planet are we on?' And they replied, 'Earth'. I panicked with horror and screamed, 'Oh sh*t!', before passing out.”

The celebrant went on to extend his gratitude and appreciation to his parents for bringing him to the world. Edochie also thanked the Lord for giving him the opportunity to live and grow.

See his post below:

Congratulations pour in

ogunlesipaul said:

"May your days be long sir.... congratulations."

vinnyfavrite said:

"Happy birthday boss, Age gracefully."

abigealwesey said:

"Happy birthday sir, keep doing great."

access_homes_furniture said:

"Happy wonderful birthday boss more years to come sir...❤️."

life_start_after_death said:

"Happy birthday and I wish you long life and golden good health❤️."

oge_tastic said:

"The cringe worthy intro aside, Happy Birthday to an enigma.. Cheers."

zakariatta said:

"Geezz Uche you just gave me a good reason to pop into IG today. What a tale. Best wishes to a true great."

