Nollywood’s Rosy Meurer has dedicated a special post to her firstborn son on the occasion of his third birthday

The doting mum and wife to Olakunle Churchill flooded her Instagram page with adorable pictures of the celebrant

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for Rosy’s son

Nollywood actress and Olakunle Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, has heartily celebrated the third birthday of her firstborn son.

The little man clocked 3 on Thursday, January 27, and his mother flooded her Instagram page with some of his adorable pictures.

Rosy Meurer marks the 3rd birthday of her first son. Photo: @official_rosymeurer

Rosy also posted heartwarming photos of the celebrant with his brother as she wished him a happy birthday celebration.

Sharing the images, the doting mum wrote:

"My first son is 3! I love you papa! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you shall grow in grace and achieve great heights in life! My president God bless you plenty plenty. Happy birthday son."

See her post below:

Reactions

Fans and colleagues of the actress were seen in the comment section joining her to celebrate the birthday of the little man.

Read some of their messages below:

ucheogbodo said:

"Look at baby shark and lil Church."

ngozi09 said:

"He's so cute . You make fine babies ❤️❤️. Happy birthday to him."

ella_di_di said:

"Beautiful babies.. so innocent .. king Churchill is so focused…. Happy birthday to him."

chioma5920 said:

"See how the junior brother is looking at him, he's trying to shape his own mouth."

tonimike3883 said:

"Hbd to him, I wish him long life, sound health, joy, peace, happiness, God's blessings, protection and love all the days of his life IJN Amen."

blessing_ngee said:

"Wow you have another cute boy like this and don't post his pictures.....awwww happy birthday cutest baby❤️."

