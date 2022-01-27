Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared a rare family photo with his fans and followers in the online community

The presidential aspirant was missing in the photo but his father, Pete, and the firstborn of their family were spotted together

Yul heaped words of endearments on the two as his followers flooded the comment section with different reactions

Movie star and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, recently took to his official Instagram page with a heart-warming family photo.

In the picture, the actor’s dad, Pete Edochie, was captured alongside the firstborn son of the Edochie family.

Yul Edochie shared a photo of dad Pete and the firstborn of their family. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul in his caption celebrated the two men while noting that family is everything. The actor equally pointed out that he loves them both as he shared the vital life lessons they taught him.

In his words:

"Father and first son. Family is everything. I love these two great men. My father taught me to be a good man. My brother taught me to fear no man."

See the actor’s post below:

Reactions

iam_chommyg said:

"Looking like elder brother and younger brother."

dehammamh said:

"Wow God really blessed your father with money long life good health and everything."

raphsongee said:

"For you to be successful you have to be groomed by successful people."

favour_alvans said:

" Papas gene be so strong all his children are photocopy of him from the face to the body this is amazing."

official_nat8 said:

"Wow Daddy is still looking handsome ooo they both are looking good and healthy."

smart_mediaupdate said:

"Wow this is lovely, am so happy for your Daddy for having a great men like you people."

